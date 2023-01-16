Rain Tonight And Warm Tomorrrow

We'll continue to see periods of rain tonight and for a lot of us it will be a good soaking rain between a quarter and half inch or so. The rain will taper off later tonight with most of it being done by Tuesday morning. Clouds will be around to start the day, but we'll enjoy more sunshine later in the day as it turns windy and warm with highs in the 60s.

A more powerful storm will be arriving by Wednesday night and into Thursday. With it, some locally heavy rain will be possible in addition to the potential for some stronger storms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall totals should be better than an inch for the week with some folks pushing a couple of inches by Friday.

Enjoy the warmth early in the week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Cooler and more normal highs will arrive this weekend with highs in the 40s.

