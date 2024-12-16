Watch Now
Rain Tonight But Terrific Tomorrow

More Rain Mid Week
After the soaking rain of Monday afternoon, the rain tapers off this evening and tonight and is out of here by tomorrow. Overall, rainfall amounts have run between about 3/4 of an inch and an inch and a half since Saturday night.

1216future1.jpg

Tomorrow is looking terrific, with a mild afternoon. We'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky, and highs are heading back into the mid-50s.

1216future2.jpg

There's more rain Wednesday with a stronger cold front, and even a rumble of thunder is possible.

Colder air will follow, and you'll feel it mostly this weekend.

