Really Normal Summer Weather

We can sum up the next week pretty easily...it's summer. Our jet stream has flattened out. There won't be any be storms crossing the country. Finally, there aren't big swings in temperature as we hover at and just above normal for the next week. We'll be running highs in the low and mid 80s, including the mid 80s on Thursday.

We'll also be increasing the humidity, so after what should be a dry Thursday, rain chances will be with us through the next week with the highest chances unfortunately this weekend, because that's just how Murphy's Law of Weather works.