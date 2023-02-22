Watch Now
Record Highs Blown Away Midweek

Starting the Weekend Much Colder
Posted at 3:54 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 03:54:18-05

The winter that wasn't keeps on chugging Wednesday with highs soaring into upper 70s. This will not only break Lexington's record high, 70° in 1922, but also challenge our all-time February record high, 80° in 2018 and 1996. What's driving this unseasonable winter warmth? A gusty southerly wind. So gusty we have a wind advisory in effect until early Thursday morning. Expect peak gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A few morning showers and isolated t-showers will fade with an afternoon break followed by more scattered showers in the evening. We're still very warm and windy Thursday with highs well into the 70s. A dry cold front tracks east later in the day, tanking the temperature with much colder air building in for the weekend.

