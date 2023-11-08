Record Highs in Sight Midweek

Lexington takes a shot at a record high Wednesday (77° in 2020) as we soar near 80° thanks to a strong southerly wind and plenty of afternoon sunshine. Enjoy it while you can. A cold front will push through Thursday sparking scattered showers, mainly later in the day, overnight and wrapping up Friday morning. In its wake, a much cooler and more seasonable weekend with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and high pressure keeping it mostly sunny and dry. Spectacular fall weather for Veterans Day and the UK game Saturday!

