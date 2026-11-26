The rains came on your Thanksgiving day which ended up wet, windy, cold and raw. It was the wettest Thanksgiving on record for Lexington with about 1.5". Rain will continue tonight and will be mixed with or even changing to periods of snow in some areas, mainly south and east. Temperatures stay above freezing, so accumulation, if any, will be minor and brief, except for the highest terrain. If accumulations occur, it's likely on elevated surfaces mainly in the south and east.

The rain and snow showers will end during the day Friday. The cold will linger though with highs only getting to around 40 and a stiff wind making it feel even colder.