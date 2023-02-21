Record Shattering Warmth

We've got a day Wednesday that's been a century in the making. Behind a warm front that can bring a passing shower in the morning the sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will soar. We'll be heading into the upper 70s, easily surpassing the record high of 70 that dates back more than a century, to 1922.

LEX 18

Not only are we looking at the daily record, but the record for the whole month of February is also in danger. That's an 80 degree high that was last reached in 2018. We've got a legitimate shot at it. What's also interesting is how low Wednesday's record is when compared to the days around it. In our 140 or so years of record keeping, for whatever reason, February the 22nd has been a cooler day. You would expect to see something of a smooth curve with the record amounts and tomorrow's high should help in doing that.

LEX 18

We'll keep the warmth going into Thursday as well. It will be another breezy day with highs back in the mid 70s, likely falling several degrees short of the record of 80. After that, much cooler air, which in reality is 'normal', will be around for a couple of days with highs in the upper 40s. Our next warm up is already on tap starting Sunday with another warm surge arriving.

LEX 18

We'll also have our weekly Wind Advisory in effect as those strong south and southwesterly winds could gust to over 40 mph. Make sure items outside are secured and use some extra care driving high profile vehicles.