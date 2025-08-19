Relief from the heat is on the way

We are finally near the end of our heatwave as a cold front slowly moves towards the Commonwealth. Our highs will drop slightly on Wednesday, but we will not see too much relief until the end of the workweek. This cold front will increase our rain chances, with a few isolated showers and storms possible this evening. The rest of the week will see temperatures fall to the upper 80s with isolated rain chances. By the weekend, our highs will fall to the mid-80s with a chance to hit the 70s next week.