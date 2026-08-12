Remain Weather Aware Midweek

Stay weather aware Wednesday; our run of active weather continues. After morning showers and storms diminish, we'll see a break with additional development possible in the late afternoon and evening. The primary threats remain, damaging wind and heavy rain. Areas already swamped with heavy rain Tuesday and overnight will be prone to localized flash flooding. The flood watch has been extended until Thursday morning in the Bluegrass and Friday morning southeast. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week.