Remnants of Beryl Ramp up Storm Threat Tuesday

What's left of Beryl will blow through the Ohio Valley over the next 48 hours, ramping up our chance for active weather. Stay weather aware! Expect mostly cloudy skies with a hot and humid Tuesday, highs will top out on either side of 90°. Scattered showers and storms are likely, watch for strong to severe storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rotation in some of the storms will lead to a heightened tornado threat, especially over western counties between I-75 and I-65. A few showers and storms linger as the low pulls away Wednesday, highs will fall to the 80s and stay there Thursday before the heat cranks up again this weekend.