Rounds of Active Weather this Weekend

We're holding on to unseasonable warmth Friday but will start to see unsettled weather creeping in. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Low pressure backing in from the east coast will help spark a few afternoon showers and t-showers mainly east of I-75 into far eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and t-showers are more likely Saturday afternoon/evening with highs still around 80°. A cold front will push through late in the weekend with a final round of showers and storms Sunday afternoon, overnight. That round has the best chance to see a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible. Active weather and cloud cover may complicate Sunday night's viewing of the total lunar eclipse and full flower moon.