Rounds of Rain Continue Midweek

Wet and dreary weather continues midweek with Wednesday morning showers fading southeast through the day as a cold front slides southeast. Stubborn, low cloud cover will linger with well above normal highs in the low to mid 60s. A warm front/cold front combo will send another round of widespread showers and t-showers our way Thursday into Thursday night, we'll need to watch for locally heavy rain. In the wake of that system we'll briefly dry out and end up colder this weekend with highs falling from the 50s Thursday and Friday into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, close to normal in early December.