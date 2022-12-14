Rounds of Rain Wednesday

We're in for a soggy Wednesday with rounds of moderate to heavy rain and occasional rumbles of thunder. Expect a wet morning and evening commute with low visibility and a potential slow go. This will be a solid soaker and will put a big dent in the drought. We should be able to handle it but watch for localized flooding, especially later in the day into Wednesday evening. Much colder air filters in behind the cold front that will track east Thursday morning, highs will fall from the 50s into the 40s Thursday afternoon and bottom out in the 30s with flurries Friday. This weekend is trending cold and dry.