Rounds of Shower and Storms Inbound

Rounds of showers and storms will roll across the Commonwealth Tuesday and continue much of this week, focused along a stalled front. That's great news for areas still dealing with drought but with slow moving storms, multiple waves over several days, and the potential for torrential rain... we'll also need to watch for localized flash flooding. Rainfall rates could exceed 1" to 2" per hour with overall totals through Friday ranging between 2" to 5"+ with isolated higher amounts. If you're in an area that's already seen heavy rain or flood prone, stay weather aware! A few strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday (gusty wind) but heavy rain is the primary concern. Active weather and considerable cloud cover will help keep the heat suppressed with highs in the 80s all the way into the weekend.