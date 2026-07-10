Rounds of Showers and Storms Friday, Saturday

A cold front slowly settles into the Ohio Valley early this weekend and briefly stalls, firing multiple rounds of showers and storms on and off Friday and Saturday. While the overall severe storm threat remains very low, we'll need to watch for storms that can produce damaging wind. The bigger issue is heavy rain. Waves of showers and storms will soak the Commonwealth and areas that see repeated rounds could see localized flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect through Saturday night, stay weather aware! We'll dry out and heat up with highs in the upper 80s early next week.