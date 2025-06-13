Rounds of Showers and Storms Inbound Father's Day Weekend

Active weather fires up just in time for Father's Day weekend. A slow-moving low will spark rounds of showers and storms on and off Friday through the weekend and into early next week. The severe storm threat is low, but we'll need to watch for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, especially after repeated rounds later in the weekend. If you're heading out to the Mutt Strut, Saturday morning should see a lull in the action but have a backup plan ready if you have any outdoor plans for Father's Day. We'll stay consistently warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s all weekend.