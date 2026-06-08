Rounds of Showers and Storms Inbound Through Midweek

The pattern gets active this week with a stalled front hanging around; we're in for rounds of showers and storms for a few days. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s Monday, scattered showers and storms will develop from late in the morning into the afternoon. We'll see more overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. While the threat for severe storms is very low, watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Rainfall totals through Wednesday will range from 1" to 3", with the highest totals out west where a flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening.