Rounds of Showers and Storms Rising Thursday

A front slowly sags across the Commonwealth Thursday sparking rounds of showers and storms. Watch for strong storms capable of gusty wind and heavy rain. Areas that see repeated rounds could see localized flash flooding, especially later in the day. With extensive cloud cover and active weather, the heat will back off with highs in the low 80s (near normal) Thursday and Friday. We'll see a few lingering showers early Friday with more scattered showers and storms likely Saturday.