Rounds of Showers and Storms Thursday

After weeks of bone-dry weather, we're finally seeing signs of life with Thursday turning active. Morning showers and thunderstorms will impact the commute with additional rounds developing late in the morning before slowly sliding into southeastern counties later in the day. Watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain, there is a slim chance for isolated strong to severe storms southeast (damaging wind) in the afternoon. Rainfall will range from a few tenths of and inch up to 1" to 2" on the high end. Not a drought breaker but certainly beneficial. With rain and extensive cloud cover, highs will stay well below normal, in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a quick warm up into the mid to upper 80s with sunshine to start the weekend. Another round of showers and strong storms is likely Friday night, slowly diminishing Saturday morning with much cooler air following for the rest of the weekend.