Rounds of Showers, Storms and Heavy Rain this Weekend

Active weather fires up just as the weekend begins with rounds of showers and storms headed our way. A slow-moving front will bring beneficial rainfall, especially to southern counties still mired in drought. But areas that saw heavy rain earlier this week are prone to potential flooding from heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect Friday until Saturday morning. Also stay weather aware Friday; a few afternoon/evening storms could produce damaging wind, especially west of I-75. Showers and storms will continue on and off Saturday through Sunday morning with weekend rainfall amounts in the 1" to 3" range, the highest in areas that see repeated rounds. Once all this wraps up, we're still heading for our first summer heat wave next week!