Rounds Of Storms With Locally Heavy Rain Possible

We'll continue to see isolated storms this evening with the chance of more storms arriving in the pre-dawn hours. As we've seen during the day today, locally heavy downpours will be possible and the potential for excessive or even flooding rainfall is possible. It won't be widespread, but these locally heavy downpours can cause problems late tonight into tomorrow morning.

These storms also should be vivid and intense lightning producers. The possibility that you're awakened by thunder is there as this cluster of storms comes through as our lightning tracker is showing frequent to nearly continuous lightning strikes late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Once we get to the middle of the week, a new and dry Canadian air mass will arrive giving us terrific weather Wednesday through Friday. Unfortunately, moisture returning from the south will be bringing rain chances beginning on Saturday, but hopefully they'll remain scattered enough to avoid the UK home opener.