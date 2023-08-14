Rounds of Strong to Severe Storms Monday

Stay weather aware Monday, rounds of strong to severe storms will impact the area in the morning and again late in the afternoon/evening if we clear out fast enough. The primary threats are damaging wind and heavy rain but isolated tornadoes are also possible. Once the sun sets and the cold front tracks east overnight, we'll calm down quickly. After that, a pleasant dry stretch with less humid, more comfortable air and well below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like we'll stay dry later in the week but the heat cranks back up (upper 80s to low 90s) into the weekend.

