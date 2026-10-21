Rubber Stamping Spectacular Weather

Sunny and spectacular fall weather keeps on keeping on with high pressure in control midweek. Expect more sunshine with highs around 70° Wednesday. A weak front will drop in and wash out Thursday, briefly shaving a couple degrees from our high and low. After low 70s Thursday, we're in the upper 60s Friday and lows dipping to the upper 30s Friday morning. We'll warm back up into the low to mid 70s this weekend with sunny and dry weather persisting.