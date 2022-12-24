Santa Will Have North Pole Weather In The Bluegrass

The Siberian air has left, but we still have very cold Arctic air remaining for Christmas. Christmas Eve continues cold with lows down into the single digits and wind chills hovering at zero or below. Santa will be happy with that, but most of will not enjoy that kind of cold.

Christmas Day will start out in the single digits and finish near 20 with a mostly sunny sky, making it one of our coldest ever. There have only been 5 Christmas Days that didn't make 20 degrees.

There is A BIG TIME WARM UP that will greet the New Year with highs heading toward 60. Before that though, a quick little light snow maker may impact us on Monday as the cold air retreats.