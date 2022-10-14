Saturday Sets Up A Terrific Fall Daily Double

We get to enjoy another fall Daily Double Saturday. If you're heading to Keeneland (or tailgates/Court Days/pumpkin patches etc) you'll enjoy a good deal of sunshine and the day will begin with a pretty good breeze. That will ease some during the afternoon. It also ends up nice and warm with highs sneaking into the low 70s for many of us in the afternoon. (Weatherguy's advice...enjoy that warmth because some record cold could be coming next week.)

If you're going to be heading to the UK game to finish off the Daily Double, it's looking a whole lot warmer than the chill we saw last weekend. If you're out for the tailgates, it'll be around 70. If you're heading into the game, it'll be dry with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Enjoy a terrific fall Saturday. There are rain chances coming for Sunday with more across the south than north, but it's still mild for one more day.

