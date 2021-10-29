Saturday Showers

The area of low pressure that began impacting our weather yesterday will still be influencing our weather tomorrow. As the low slowly moves east, we'll get caught in the backlash which means a cooler day with more widespread light showers. Good news, it'll be gone by Halloween. For tonight, it's scattered showers and turning cooler with lows near 50. Tomorrow is looking cloudy, rainy, and cooler with highs just in the mid 50s.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 18:47:20-04
