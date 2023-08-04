Saturday Sizzle Sunday Storms

As we're heading into the first weekend of August, it'll start plenty hot for us with highs around 90 and enough humidity to notice. There will be storms in western Kentucky that may send some high thin clouds are way, so it won't be perfectly sunny. Saturday is looking dry during the day. A small rain chance sneaks into the western parts of the area Saturday evening.

Sunday will be a bit of a different story. We'll have increased mugginess on Sunday which will lead to scattered storms. There may be a batch early in the day which is the complicating factor. If there's a lot of debris clouds left behind, the storm chances decrease Sunday late day and evening. However, if we get a good deal of sun, which is what we expect, then the possibility of strong or severe storms will be around late Sunday.

After the strong storm threat ends Monday morning, we've got a few nice days on the way.

