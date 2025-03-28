Say Hello to the 70s this Weekend

We are warming up and getting active this weekend with highs soaring to well above average, expect mid to upper 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday will stay fairly quiet with a few morning showers and t-showers, mainly across northern counties with a windy afternoon. Saturday will flip it with a few late day showers and t-showers and mostly cloudy skies. The main wave rolls through Sunday into Monday with Sunday morning showers giving way to an afternoon break. Strong to severe storms will develop overnight into Monday morning. Stay weather aware, these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes. SPC has issued an enhanced/slight risk for severe storms Sunday. The storm threat will rapidly diminish Monday afternoon with cooler highs in the 60s.