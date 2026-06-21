Scattered evening storms for Father's Day

Happy Father's Day! Sunday will be warm and humid to start before showers and storms arrive in the Commonwealth this evening. Some of today's storms could be strong to severe, with damaging straight-line winds being the greatest threat. Our tornadic threat is very low, with the best chances for tornadoes being west of I-65. Overnight, showers and storms will continue, with the severe threat decreasing. Monday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, and a few more showers and storms. The rest of the workweek will be quiet with rain chances returning by next weekend.