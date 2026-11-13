Scattered Rain and Isolated Snow Showers Friday

Moisture streaming into the Commonwealth thanks to a northwest wind tapping into Lake Michigan will continue to spark scattered rain showers Friday. With highs in the mid to upper 40s we could see isolated snow showers mixing in at times. The most likely place to see a few flakes will be in the higher elevations of our southeastern mountain counties. Beyond the precipitation, Friday will be cloudy, breezy and chilly. This is the coldest air of the season so far, as clouds clear out prepare for cold nights with lows in the mid to upper 20s this weekend and into early next week. Make sure you winterize the exterior of your home, that's multiple chances for a hard freeze.