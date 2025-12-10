Scattered rain showers and flurries are possible overnight

It has been a wet and windy Wednesday as a cold front has passed through the Commonwealth. This evening, we could see scattered showers turn to flurries into Thursday morning. There is a winter weather advisory for our Southeastern counties, where a few heavier snow showers are possible. Most of Thursday will be dry, with highs in the mid-30s. By the evening, our next chance for snow will arrive and pass through the Commonwealth overnight and into Friday morning. Plan extra time for your Friday commute, as some roads may be slick. By the weekend, we will continue our cooldown, with temperatures falling to the mid-20s by Sunday and morning lows in the teens.