Scattered Severe Storms Thursday

Stay weather aware Thursday, scattered strong to severe storms will fire into the afternoon and evening with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 80° thanks to a strong (gusty at times) southwest wind. The cold front that's driving this active weather will settle in and briefly stall early in the weekend, keeping scattered pm showers and strong storms in the mix Friday. Low pressure will spin up along the front as it sags southeast and eventually out of here. Unfortunately, this will keep scattered showers in your Stormtracker forecast Saturday, a trend toward wetter weather that's been building all week. If you'll be out enjoying the Kentucky Oaks or Derby, take the appropriate wet weather gear. Mother Nature is not cooperating this year!