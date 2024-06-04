Unsettled weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 80s and scattered showers and t-showers. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for slow moving storms that may crank out gusty wind and locally heavy rain. A cold front slides east Thursday setting us up with a cooler, drier pattern with highs in the 70s to start the weekend.
Scattered Showers and Storms Fire Back Up
Quiet and Cooler Later this Week
Posted at 3:23 AM, Jun 04, 2024
Unsettled weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 80s and scattered showers and t-showers. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for slow moving storms that may crank out gusty wind and locally heavy rain. A cold front slides east Thursday setting us up with a cooler, drier pattern with highs in the 70s to start the weekend.
