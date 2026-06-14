Scattered showers and storms for Sunday

Happy Sunday! Today will be our last hot and humid day, as a cold front will pass through the Commonwealth, bringing showers and storms in the afternoon. We will see scattered showers and storms through the day ahead of the cold front. A few storms along the front could bring strong wind gusts, but the severe threat is low today. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s. Monday will also be a cooler day with plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid-70s. We will stay in the 70s through midweek before another chance for showers and storms arrives late Wednesday night.