Scattered Showers and Storms Hang on Tuesday

Once that dense morning fog is out of here, Tuesday remains unsettled. Expect mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s and scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Although the flood watch has been dropped, we'll still need to stay weather aware for the chance for locally heavy rain and a few slow moving storms. A few showers and storms linger midweek but we do start to dry out with quiet weather through Friday. Showers, storms and a heavy rain threat will fire back up this weekend.