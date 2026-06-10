Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Scattered Showers and Storms Linger Midweek

Hot and Steamy Thursday
slot3.jpg
weather
slot3.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted

We're stuck in a very warm and muggy airmass, with additional scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday, mainly in the morning. Coverage looks more limited but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. With saturated ground from Tuesday's deluge, localized flash flooding is possible. A flood watch remains in effect for most of the area until noon. Active weather takes a break Thursday, and it will be straight up steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday but topping out around 90° Thursday. With high humidity blanketing the Commonwealth, the heat index will hit the mid to upper 90s. Take it easy and stay hydrated if you work outside!

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18