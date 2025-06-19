Scattered Showers and Storms Linger Thursday

The severe storm threat subsides Thursday, but we still have a cold front coming through. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on an off from the morning into the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. A dominant upper ridge takes over this weekend and persists into early next week. That pattern flip will shut down showers and storms, bring abundant sunshine back but also crank up the heat! The summer solstice is Friday night and we're in for our first heat wave of the year to usher summer in. Highs will climb from the mid 80s Friday to the upper 80s Saturday and into the low to mid 90s next week. With increasing humidity, the heat index will approach then top triple digits as well. That's ideal pool weather but be sure to stay hydrated if you're working outside.