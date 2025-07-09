Scattered Showers and Storms Midweek

An approaching cold front will ramp up moisture midweek, we'll see increasing cloud cover with scattered showers and storms developing from late morning into the afternoon. Severe storms aren't likely but watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. With considerable cloud cover and precipitation, highs will trend slightly below normal, in the low to mid 80s. We'll stay warm, muggy and unsettled into the end of the week with a few lingering showers and storms Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will stay near normal, in the upper 80s near 90°.