Scattered Showers and Storms Monday, Tuesday

We have one more steamy day on the way before changes roll in midweek and set us up for a nice run of days leading into your 4th of July weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the heat of the afternoon, watch for strong storms with gusty wind and heavy rain. A cold front sweeps through Tuesday morning keeping scattered showers and a few storms going, but we'll dry out Tuesday night and see loads of sunshine with much lower humidity and highs still in the 80s Wednesday.