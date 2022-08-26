Scattered Showers and Storms Start the Weekend

A cold front will track south, stall, then surge north again late in the weekend with multiple impacts on your StormTracker forecast. The first, scattered showers and storms that will develop and peak Friday afternoon/early evening. After that, we're all about heat and humidity! Friday and Saturday's highs will top out in the upper 80s with Sunday surging into the low 90s with mugginess rising as a strong southerly flow gets established. We're around 90° Monday but watch for a rising chance for showers and storms, most likely overnight into Tuesday.