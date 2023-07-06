Scattered Showers and Storms Thursday

A cold front slowly approaches Thursday, ramping up our chance for scattered showers and t-showers, mainly in the afternoon. The front tracks east overnight taking the rain with it. Friday looks better, partly sunny with isolated showers and storms, a nice break before more active weather fires up again later this weekend. More widespread showers and t-showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday with heavier rain as well. Highs will fall from the mid to upper 80s Thursday to the upper 70s, low 80s by the end of the weekend.

