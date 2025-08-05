Scattered Showers and Storms Tuesday

Expect considerable cloud cover Tuesday with a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for slow movers that could crank out heavy rain and gusty wind. Highs will stay in the low 80s. We're still stuck in a slightly unsettled pattern midweek with partly sunny skies and a few showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday. This end of the work week is trending drier and warmer with near normal highs in the upper 80s. We'll stay parked in the upper 80s, around 90° this weekend with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday.