Scattered Showers and Storms Wednesday

A front slowly slides southeast across the Commonwealth Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and storms on and off and keeping plenty of cloud cover in place. Watch for strong storms and locally heavy rain. A marginal risk for severe storms is in place from Lexington, south & east. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s southeast. A few showers linger Thursday and highs will bottom out in the upper 60s, well below normal. A stalled front will keep showers and storms going this weekend through Memorial Day with highs in the 70s.