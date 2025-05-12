Scattered Showers and T-Showers Return

We're starting off the new work week with active weather. A slow-moving trough swinging across the Commonwealth will spark scattered showers and t-showers Monday and Tuesday with a few lingering midweek. Highs will stay in in the low to mid 70s. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. We'll take a brief break Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs edging into the 80s but may see more showers and storms into the weekend.