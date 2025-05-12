Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Scattered Showers and T-Showers Return

Unsettled Weather Through Midweek
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted

We're starting off the new work week with active weather. A slow-moving trough swinging across the Commonwealth will spark scattered showers and t-showers Monday and Tuesday with a few lingering midweek. Highs will stay in in the low to mid 70s. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. We'll take a brief break Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs edging into the 80s but may see more showers and storms into the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18