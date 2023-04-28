Scattered Showers and T-Showers Start the Weekend

After a solid overnight soaking more widespread rain will transition to scattered showers and t-showers Friday as low pressure tracks northeast and a cold front sweeps east through the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday still looks like the best day in a not so great weekend with partly sunny skies and highs around 70°. Watch for a few afternoon showers with a better chance for showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday as another cold front pushes east. Sunday's highs will fall to the low to mid 60s and cooler air takes over early next week. Expect highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 40s and 30s and the potential for a few frosty mornings.

