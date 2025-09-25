Scattered Showers, Isolated T-Showers Linger Thursday

A cold front tracks east Thursday and after widespread early morning storms and heavy rain, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, isolated t-showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weekend is looking calmer. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Low pressure running up the east coast could throw a few showers across far eastern Kentucky Saturday morning, but most will end up partly sunny with highs around 80°. We'll wrap the weekend up mostly sunny and in the low 80s Sunday.