Scattered Showers Tuesday

Scattered showers and isolated t-showers develop Tuesday as a cold front approaches. They'll be hit or miss so although we could all stand a steady, soaking rain... this won't be it. With extra cloud cover highs will be held in the mid to upper 70s. The front tracks east and high pressure builds in behind it. We're in for a below normal but spectacular run of September days through the end of the week. Highs will stay in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

