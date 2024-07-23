Scattered Storms Continue

Our weather trends of the last couple of days will continue. With the warm and humid air, our morning lows will hang near 70. Temperatures will continue in the mid 80s for highs again. That will be changing as we start drying out later this week and we'll start heading toward 90.

Our rain chance will be increasing in the afternoon, but it will be less than the last few days. Overall, the rain chance is decreasing each day as the temperatures rise the rest of the week.

We also figured out how to get rain to fall into the official rain gauge at the Blue Grass Airport. We joked about the best way to mess up a great graphic is to do lots of research to get the stats on the driest start to summer. The initial graphic was prepared about 3:30 and showing our historic dryness. Then after the isolated storm hit the Lexington rain bucket by 4:50 the stats aren't so historic. Officially we got .42" of rain (with some more still possible this evening).

