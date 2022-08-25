Scattered Storms Return To The Forecast For Friday

After several dry days this week, it's about to end for us on Friday. Scattered t-storms will begin to pop up tomorrow afternoon and a few may have a decent downpour and gusty winds. With the scattered nature of the storms, not everyone will see them and they should begin to fade as we head toward the evening. The added mugginess will be felt as well and highs head into the upper 80s again.

The weekend will feature plenty of heat as we prepare to wrap up August. Highs both days will flirt with 90, with Sunday having the better shot of going above that hot high. Both days will also feature plenty of humidity.

A stronger cold front will head our way early next week with one more hot day Monday before showers and storms cool us off as we head into September.