Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

A cold front settles south Thursday sparking a round of showers and scattered strong to severe storms with a cooler but very nice start to the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. The most likely area to see storms capable of damaging wind will be southeast in the late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware! High pressure builds in this weekend, but an initial northerly flow will keep it unseasonably cool. Highs will climb from the 60s Friday and Saturday to the 70s Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions dominating. Lows will be on the chilly side, with our coldest Friday and Saturday morning, in the low to mid 40s. Isolated upper 30s will be possible.

